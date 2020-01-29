Omni Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00012147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a market capitalization of $640,823.00 and $179.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00645225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034501 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,817 coins and its circulating supply is 562,501 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

