Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

