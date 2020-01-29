OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 13,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

