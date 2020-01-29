Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $1.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

