Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $133.76 and a one year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.