NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

