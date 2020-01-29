NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

