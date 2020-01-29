Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Up 0.4%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71, approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 55.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.