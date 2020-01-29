Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Up 0.4%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71, approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
