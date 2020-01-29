Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.