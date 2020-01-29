Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,891.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 1,074,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $17,378,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,763,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 89,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,366. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

