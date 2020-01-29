NuStar Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,054% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

