Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
