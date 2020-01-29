Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

