Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $242,196.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Bitrue and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Upbit, Koinex, WazirX, Bitbns, Bittrex, BITBOX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitrue and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

