NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Position Lifted by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up 2.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,010.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 249,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,638. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

