Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,837. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

