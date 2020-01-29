Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,837. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

