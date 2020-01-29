Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $25,000 in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWM. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

