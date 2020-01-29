Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 306.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

