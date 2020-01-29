Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

