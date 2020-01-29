Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Northeast Bancorp
Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.
