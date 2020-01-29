Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.