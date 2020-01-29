Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $219.88 and last traded at $219.06, with a volume of 89450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

