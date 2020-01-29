Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.84. 276,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.77 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.