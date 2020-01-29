Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $12.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. 129,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.77 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.