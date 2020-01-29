Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.21. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

NSC stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. 1,456,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.54. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $165.77 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

