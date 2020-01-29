Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,094,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 1,642,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,869. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

