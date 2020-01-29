Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,784 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

