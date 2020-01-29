Noir (NOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Noir has a total market cap of $583,792.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Noir has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,249,674 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

