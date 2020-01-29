Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.90. Noble shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 4,990,192 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NE shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Noble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 350,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Noble by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Noble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Noble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

