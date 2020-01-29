Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

