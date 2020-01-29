Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,725 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $828,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at $762,781.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,500. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

