Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,355 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

PDCO opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.