Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $157,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.