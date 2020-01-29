Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 244.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $13,860,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.