Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.