Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

