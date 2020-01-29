NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

IT stock opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $124.77 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

