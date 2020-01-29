NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 10,798 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 442,430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

