NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 354.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

