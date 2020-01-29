News (NASDAQ:NWS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get News alerts:

News stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 228,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. News has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,465 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 495.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 448,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 390.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 297,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 168,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.