New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,478 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

BR stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.