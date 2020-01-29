New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,649 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

GPC stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

