New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Steris worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Steris by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Steris by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steris by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.