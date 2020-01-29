New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,003 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE CMS opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

