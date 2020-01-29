New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Loews stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

