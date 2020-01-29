New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,621 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 138,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

