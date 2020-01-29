New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) Declares Dividend of $0.75

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYCB/PU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 27,294 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

