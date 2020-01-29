New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of New Media Investment Group worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Media Investment Group by 441.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWM opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43). New Media Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,883,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 8,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

