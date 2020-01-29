New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Michael David Barnard Purchases 22,964 Shares

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard bought 22,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £15,845.16 ($20,843.41).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael David Barnard bought 140,047 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £96,632.43 ($127,114.48).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael David Barnard purchased 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

NCA remained flat at $GBX 66 ($0.87) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,964 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.04.

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

