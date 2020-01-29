Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
