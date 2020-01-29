Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CPRI stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $20,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $16,972,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Capri by 692.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 339,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 296,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

